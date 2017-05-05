Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 58 times on Thursday

A total of 58 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in Donbas over the past 24 hours, the press center of the ATO headquarters reported.

"Ten servicemen of Ukraine's armed forces have been wounded," the ATO headquarters said on its Facebook account.

In the Luhansk sector, militants used 152mm artillery weapons, 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons, grenade launchers and large-caliber machineguns against Ukrainian military positions near Krymske, the headquarters said. Militants fired 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars at Ukrainian positions in Popasna and used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and large-caliber machineguns in Novozvanivka.

In the Donetsk sector, militants used 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft systems and large-caliber machineguns against Ukrainian positions near Luhanske, the headquarters said. They fired 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons and grenade launchers of different systems at Ukrainian military positions near Zaitseve and Verkhniotoretske and used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and large-caliber machineguns against Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka and the Butivka mine.

In the Mariupol sector, militants forces used 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons, grenade launchers of different systems and large-caliber machineguns against Ukrainian positions near Pavlopil. They fired 82mm mortars, grenade launchers, large-caliber machineguns and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Hnutove and Krasnohorivka and used 82mm mortars, infantry fighting vehicle weapons, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms against Ukrainian positions near Maryinka.

The Ukrainian military fired automatic grenade launchers, large-caliber machineguns and small arms in response to shelling near Lobacheve, the headquarters said.