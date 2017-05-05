Facts

15:14 05.05.2017

Militants shell Krasnohorivka hospital area, local resident wounded – Donetsk National Police chief

A local resident, born in 1960, has been severely wounded as a result of the shelling of the town of Krasnohorivka of the Maryinsky district of Donetsk region by illegal armed formations, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk region Viacheslav Abroskin has said.

According to him, the shelling took place on Friday afternoon. Currently, the victim is hospitalized.

According to him, the shelling took place on Friday afternoon.

"Militants have just shelled the area of the town's hospital; several windows of the building were broken. A nonresidential private house on Hrushevsky Street suffered damages," Abroskin wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

IMPORTANT

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions 58 times on Thursday

Success of 'Minsk process' does not depend on number of its participants – Kuchma

PGO sends bill of indictment against ex-NBU top managers in UAH 787 mln embezzlement case to court

Lutsenko promises to deal with removal of Yanukovych, Kliuyev and Onyschenko from Interpol's wanted list

PGO investigating embezzlement of over UAH 4 bln by employees, shareholders of Pivdencombank, Terra Bank

LATEST

OSCE SMM records decrease in ceasefire violations in Donbas

Ten military men, two civilians wounded in ATO zone in past 24 hours

ORDO militants fire on Bezimenne village where Ukrainian, Russian reps of JCCC present to discredit Ukrainian Armed Forces

Former SBU officer to be tried in absentia for desertion, treason in Kyiv

Yatsenyuk, Avakov, Turchynov, former Russia's Duma MP Ponomaryov to testify in Yanukovych case

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить постельное бельё
ADVERTISING