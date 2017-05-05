Militants shell Krasnohorivka hospital area, local resident wounded – Donetsk National Police chief

A local resident, born in 1960, has been severely wounded as a result of the shelling of the town of Krasnohorivka of the Maryinsky district of Donetsk region by illegal armed formations, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Donetsk region Viacheslav Abroskin has said.

According to him, the shelling took place on Friday afternoon. Currently, the victim is hospitalized.

"Militants have just shelled the area of the town's hospital; several windows of the building were broken. A nonresidential private house on Hrushevsky Street suffered damages," Abroskin wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.