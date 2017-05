The state prosecutor will ask Kyiv's Obolonsky District Court to sentence former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to life imprisonment in a high treason case.

"Since Yanukovych has not admitted his guilt, the prosecution will request the maximum penalty for him, namely life imprisonment," state prosecutor Ruslan Kravchenko, who is a representative of the Ukrainian Chief Military Prosecutor's Office, said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.