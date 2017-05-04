Facts

12:54 04.05.2017

Militants fire on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 52 times in past 24 hours - ATO press center

Militants have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbas 52 times over the past day, the ATO press center said on its Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"Nine servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces sustained injuries over the day," the staff said.

In the Donetsk sector, the hostiles used a tank, mortars, anti-tank missile systems, grenade launchers of various types and heavy machineguns against strongholds in the Avdiyivka area, the staff said. Mortars, infantry combat vehicle weapons, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns were fired on positions near Pisky, and 120mm mortars and infantry combat vehicle weapons shelled strongholds near Luhanske. Various types of grenade launchers and small arms were used against strongholds in the vicinity of Zaitseve.

In the Mariupol sector, the hostiles used 122mm artillery, 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle weapons, grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms against Ukrainian army positions near Vodiane. Mortars, heavy machineguns and small arms were used against strongholds near Pavlopil. Positions near Hnutove came under attack by 120mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns, while a Grad Partizan man-portable rocket launcher, 82mm mortars and infantry combat vehicle weapons were employed near Shyrokyne.

In the Luhansk sector, 120mm mortars were fired near Krymske, while 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machineguns were used near Novozvanivka and Novo-Oleksandrivka.

IMPORTANT

PGO to seek life sentence for Yanukovych

ICRC humanitarian convoy delivers over 200 tonnes of food, medicines, construction materials to Donbas

Almost all delegations of countries participating in Eurovision Song Contest arrive in Kyiv

Court announces break in preparatory meeting on Yanukovych high treason case until May 18

Decision of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe on Crimea confirms inevitability of Russia's responsibility – Poroshenko

LATEST

Court permits videoconference for Yanukovych in treason case

Obolonsky court refuses to remand sitting on Yanukovych treason case in response to defense lawyer's motion

Interpol refuses to issue arrest order for Onyschenko

Interpol's decision to remove Yanukovych from wanted list to be appealed – Horbatiuk

Interpol ceases search for ex-Ukrainian president Yanukovych

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING