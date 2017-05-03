Interpol puts ex-deputy chairman of Bank Finance and Credit Shapkin on intl wanted list

Interpol has put the former deputy board chairman of Bank Finance and Credit (Kyiv), Oleh Shapkin, on the international wanted list, according to the Interpol website.

Shapkin had been member of the board of Bank Finance and Credit since 2007. He was a minority shareholder in the financial institution (with 0.01% of shares).

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine on December 17, 2015 at the suggestion of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund adopted decree No. 898 on revoking the banking license and liquidating Bank Finance and Credit, whose beneficiary was Kostiantyn Zhevaho, the majority shareholder and executive director of Ferrexpo mining company.

Bank Finance and Credit was founded in 1990.

The bank ranked tenth among 127 banks operating in the country on July 1, 2015 by the size of total assets (UAH 38.88 billion), according to the NBU.

Its obligations to individuals on the specified date were equal to UAH 16.98 billion, in particular in foreign currency some UAH 11.61 billion.