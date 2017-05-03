Facts

15:20 03.05.2017

No one laid claims to money confiscated from Yanukovych cronies' accounts

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that as of Wednesday, there have been no complaints about the court ruling to confiscate the funds of former President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage.

"By the way, I want to inform you that as of today there have been no complaints against this ruling. And the so-called owners, who laid their claim to this money, did not appear," he said at a meeting with Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk and Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Gontareva.

The president said the operation to transfer the confiscated $1.1 billion to the accounts of the State Treasury has been completed. According to him, in addition to these $1.1 billion, some $200 million dollars in securities will be transferred to the Finance Ministry in accordance with the Ukrainian legislation. This amount will be used to reduce the internal debt of the state.

"This does not just increase the possibilities of the state budget and the Ukrainian state to restore justice and invest these funds in the Ukrainian army, strengthen the defense capacity of our state and restore social justice through using these funds to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population. These funds will be transferred to the gold reserves of the state," Poroshenko said.

According to the president, with these funds, Ukraine's forex reserves will hit $18.4 billion mark.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

