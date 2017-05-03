Facts

10:35 03.05.2017

Poroshenko invites Netanyahu to visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited the latter to visit Ukraine at his convenience and said he is looking forward to the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Israel.

"Petro Poroshenko invited Benjamin Netanyahu to make a visit to Ukraine at his convenience," the Ukrainian president's press service reported.

The two officials expressed the hope that the visit of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman to Israel in May will be successful.

Poroshenko greeted Netanyahu on the 69th anniversary of the Independence Day of Israel.

The two confirmed mutual willingness to intensify bilateral cooperation in various areas, including interaction within international organizations.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

