Facts

15:39 02.05.2017

Kyiv Luch design bureau successfully tests Olkha missile complex

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has congratulated state-owned Kyiv design bureau Luch on the successful test of the Olkha missile complex.

"I congratulate Luch design bureau on the successful test stage for the Olkha missile complex! It is especially pleasant that all elements for Olkha production are made in Ukraine," the head of state wrote on his Facebook page on April 29.

Poroshenko said that work to strengthen Ukraine's defense continues.

