Facts

14:35 02.05.2017

Group of Odesa residents detained on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism, sabotage

Detectives of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), acting together with Alfa special operations unit servicemen, have detained a group of local residents in Odesa on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks, acts of sabotage and provocations.

The suspects were detained as part of efforts aimed at preventing any manifestations of terrorism in Odesa during the first ten days of May, the press service of the SBU branch for the Odesa region said.

Urgent investigative measures are being taken, it said.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv Luch design bureau successfully tests Olkha missile complex

Three Odesa region council members from opposition summoned for questioning

Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO zone

Militants shell Maryinka using 82 mm mortars - JCCC

Ukrainian consul denies rumors of Ukrainian citizen Panov's death in Rostov-on-Don jail

LATEST

Inflow of people arriving at Odesa's Trade Unions House resume after experts said no bomb found there

U.S. Congress to allot at least $560 mln for Ukraine in 2017

Up to 4,000 people may be missing in Ukraine

Poroshenko approves ratification of convention on avoiding double taxation between Ukraine, Malta

OSCE SMM declaration deprived of important safety elements due to destructive work of Russian delegation – Ukrainian FM

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Паяльники
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING