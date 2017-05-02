Group of Odesa residents detained on suspicion of plotting acts of terrorism, sabotage

Detectives of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), acting together with Alfa special operations unit servicemen, have detained a group of local residents in Odesa on suspicion of plotting terrorist attacks, acts of sabotage and provocations.

The suspects were detained as part of efforts aimed at preventing any manifestations of terrorism in Odesa during the first ten days of May, the press service of the SBU branch for the Odesa region said.

Urgent investigative measures are being taken, it said.