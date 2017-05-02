Facts

12:07 02.05.2017

Up to 4,000 people may be missing in Ukraine

There is no unified system for keeping record of missing people in Ukraine and their number may reach 4,000, Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh has said.

"Ukraine's system for keeping records is fragmented and there is no single figure. We have the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] coordination council, it keeps some records, but there is no system consolidating the entire information," the minister said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) estimates the number of missing people at up to 2,000, he said. Chernysh said this information is not precise.

"We have spoken with many experts and they are saying unofficially that, according to some indications, the number of missing people can be estimated at up to 4,000," the minister said.

According to the SBU, 410 people are officially registered as missing in the country.

