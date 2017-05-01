NABU to have division to investigate corruption in healthcare

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) would create a division the detectives of which would investigate into corruption cases in the healthcare sector, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk has said.

"It is planned to create a separate division of detectives, which will investigate into corruption cases in the sphere managed by the Health Ministry," he said last week in Kyiv at a conference devoted to combating corruption in the healthcare sector.

He said that soon 50 more NABU detectives will be appointed.