Facts

16:16 01.05.2017

NABU to have division to investigate corruption in healthcare

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) would create a division the detectives of which would investigate into corruption cases in the healthcare sector, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk has said.

"It is planned to create a separate division of detectives, which will investigate into corruption cases in the sphere managed by the Health Ministry," he said last week in Kyiv at a conference devoted to combating corruption in the healthcare sector.

He said that soon 50 more NABU detectives will be appointed.

