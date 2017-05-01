Turbulence injures 27 passengers of Moscow-Bangkok flight, 3 undergoing surgeries - Thai Health Ministry

Twenty-seven passengers of a Russian airline flight were injured as the jet hit an air pocket during approach for landing in Bangkok, the Thai Health Ministry told Interfax.

"In all, 27 passengers of the Russian airline flight were hurt, including 23 citizens of Russia; three persons sustained severe injuries requiring a surgery, two of them have multiple leg bone fractures and one has fractured ribs," a ministry representative said.

The rest have bruises, he said.

"Ten patients have been discharged and left for their hotels, and the rest continue to receive therapy at hospitals of the kingdom," the representative said.