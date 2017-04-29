Interpol didn't issue search notice for Yatsenyuk - Ukrainian interior minister

Interpol has dismissed Russia's request to post an international search alert for former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"I would like to state with pleasure and respect that in accordance with its protocol, Interpol, as an adequate and reputable international organization, has taken my letter into account and dismissed Russia's absurd request," the minister said on Facebook.

As reporter, Russia requested Interpol to issue an international search notice for Yatsenyuk. Avakov, in turn, wrote a letter to Interpol on the groundlessness of the Russian side's accusations.

"The Russian Investigative Committee has evidence of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yatsenyuk's involvement in at least two armed clashes, which took place in the Grozny city's Minutka Square on December 31, 1994, and in February 1995, as well as in tortures and shooting of the Russian Armed Forces' servicemen held prisoners in the Oktyabrsky district in Grozny on January 7, 1995," the Russian Investigative Committee said earlier on Saturday.

"Yatsenyuk was put on international wanted lists on charges of committing extremely serious crimes, in addition, the Russian Investigative Committee prepared files, which have already been submitted to Interpol," Svetlana Petrenko, the spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.