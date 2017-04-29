Several people detained at unpermitted rally in St. Pete - eyewitnesses

Police have detained several people taking part in an unpermitted rally near the Gorkovskaya metro station in St. Petersburg, eyewitnesses told Interfax.

The eyewitnesses were unable to say exactly how many people had been detained.

At around 2:00 p.m., policemen told the people who gathered near the subway station to leave the site and sealed off the area as soon as activists formed a column and started a procession, one of the eyewitnesses said.

The action is already over.