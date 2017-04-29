Facts

14:58 29.04.2017

Poroshenko signs decree providing humanitarian aid to Moldova

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has instructed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to Moldova.

The relevant decree No. 118/2017 dated April 28, 2017, was published on the president's website on Friday.

The amount of assigned humanitarian aid has not been indicated. However, it was earlier reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the provision of UAH 10 million as humanitarian aid to Moldova to clean up the consequences of rough weather, when snow and stormy wind on April 20-22 left hundreds of residential areas without electricity.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

