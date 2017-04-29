Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, five wounded in ATO zone on Friday

From the beginning of the day until 18:00 on Friday, militants in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone 31 times opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, five more were injured, the ATO headquarters reported.

"The Russian-occupation troops continue shelling the positions of the ATO forces. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has fired 31 times on the strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the ATO headquarters said in a summary on Facebook on Friday evening.

According to the headquarters, two Ukrainian servicemen were killed, five more were injured.