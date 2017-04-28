Serviceman killed in military car explosion in Donetsk region

A Ukrainian serviceman has been killed near Pavlopil, Donetsk region, when a military vehicle hit an unknown explosive device, the Anti-Terrorism Operation headquarters reported.

"According to preliminary information, a serviceman of a unit whose personnel are performing combat tasks in the seaside sector near the town of Pavlopil, died as a result of a military vehicle being blown up by an unknown explosive device," the press center of the ATO headquarters said on his Facebook page on Friday.

Earlier this day, spokesman of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine on ATO issues Andriy Lysenko said three Ukrainian servicemen were injured in the ATO zone in Donbas on Thursday.