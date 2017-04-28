Facts

16:50 28.04.2017

U.S. transfers new radio communications equipment to Ukrainian State Border Service worth $21 mln

The U.S. Defense Ministry has transferred to Ukraine radio communications equipment worth $21 million, according to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

"I am happy to participate in the transfer to Ukraine's State Border Service equipment that we received from our American partners. This equipment is worth $21 million dollars, or UAH 0.5 billion," Poroshenko said during a ceremony marking the even in Kyiv on Friday.

The president said the gear would enhance the effectiveness of border security efforts, as well as provide secure communications between various units of Ukraine's armed forces.

"They will help us to resist the aggressor's radio-electronic warfare against us," Poroshenko said.

According to Poroshenko, efforts should be made to enhance the work of the State Border Service. He also commended members of the service for their work in the Anti-Terrorism Operation (ATO) zone in eastern Ukraine.

"Today we don't have the right to let our guard down. Not one terrorist, not one accomplice to separatism, as well as weapons and explosives, should cross the state border into Ukraine.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

