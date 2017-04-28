OSCE mission observes slight decline in Donbas fighting intensity

The intensity of Donbas hostilities has been reduced inconsiderably over the past week, OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said.

The OSCE SMM observed a 10% decline in the level of violence in the period from April 17 till April 23, while most breaches occurred at the traditional flashpoints: the Avdiyivka-Yasynuvata-Donetsk Airport and Popasna-Troitske-Pervomaisk sectors, the south of Svitlodarsk, and east of Mariupol, Hug told a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.