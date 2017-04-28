Facts

15:45 28.04.2017

Avakov sends letter to Interpol on groundlessness of Yatsenyuk's accusations by Russia - Interior Ministry's statement

The Russian Federation has appealed to Interpol with a request to put Ex-Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk on international wanted list, while Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has appealed to Interpol with a letter about the groundlessness of accusations voiced by the Russian side.

"On April 20, 2017, Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov sent an official letter to the Secretary General of Interpol Jurgen Stock. In his letter the minister set before well-known, more than convincing facts and arguments, evidencing the obvious groundlessness of accusations against Ukrainian citizen A.P. Yatsenyuk. In particular, Arsen Avakov assured the Secretary General of Interpol that Mr. Yatsenyuk had never been to Chechnya, not participated in any armed conflicts. He lived, studied and worked at the time specified by the Russian investigators at the place of his birth in the territory of Ukraine," a statement of the Interior Ministry reads, posted on Friday.

Avakov refers to well-known facts that testify to the illegality and political motivation of the actions of the investigative bodies and the bodies of justice of the Russian Federation. In particular, the legal position of the Russian justice system is based on evidence obtained from illegally convicted citizens of Ukraine received under tortures.

