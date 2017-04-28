Facts

14:23 28.04.2017

Lukashenko assures Russian-Belarusian drills West-2017 pose no threat to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko assured him that the Russian-Belarusian military drills West-2017 do not pose any threats to Ukraine.

"I received a firm assurance that the planned Russian-Belarusian strategic military drills West-2017 near the border of Ukraine will not turn into preparation by the Russian Federation a springboard for the invasion into Ukraine from the Belarusian territory," Poroshenko said during the transfer of military equipment to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday.

