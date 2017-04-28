Facts

11:16 28.04.2017

Ukrainian JCCC asks ICRC to assist in release of two Ukrainian hostages

The leaders of the Ukrainian and Russian sides of the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination (JCCC) on the issues of ceasefire and stabilization of the disengagement line have met with representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Soledar (Donetsk region).

The working group of officers of the Ukrainian side was headed by the head of the Joint Center, Major-General Oleksandr Duz-Kriatchenko, the ICRC delegation was led by the chairman of the sub-delegation Conway-Moylan Rory, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC reported on Friday morning.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the tasks and role of the JCCC, revised the existing procedures for filing requests and applications of the ICRC to the JCCC, namely those issues relating to the provision of security guarantees in tense and troubled areas and the introduction of the ceasefire regime.

"Also during the talks, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC sent a petition to the ICRC to assist in the release of two hostages of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the temporarily occupied territory," a report says.

During the meeting Duz-Kriatchenko held a briefing for representatives titled "Present state and prospects of JCCC, its structure and tasks at the present stage."

The chairman of the sub-delegation of the ICRC thanked the JCCC representatives for the meeting held, and also expressed hope for further cooperation between the participants, which would contribute to a positive resolution of the problematic issues.

Interfax-Ukraine
