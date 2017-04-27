Freedom Marches resume, scheduled in Kyiv during Sep

The tradition of holding marijuana marches in Kyiv, dubbed Freedom Marches, has been revived, according to event's organizers, who want the plant decriminalized and to make it legal by 2020 to keep a small amount for personal use.

Freedom March press attaché Taras Ratushny: "The Freedom March is returning to the streets of cities throughout Ukraine. A march will be held in Kyiv on September 16. It will not only be a march, but one of many events, the first of which is planned for May 20."

According to Ratushny, march participants will demand the decriminalization of Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, that is, "raising the limits of justifiable possession of cannabis quantities punishable under administrative and criminal offenses," according to Ratushny.

"The limit today is 5 grams of cannabis (punishable administratively), which is the lowest among European countries," Ratushny said.

According to him, Ukrainian judicial officials say 729 individuals were convicted for selling narcotics in 2016, while 5,067 of 6,997 persons tried for possession were convicted pursuant to Part 1 of Article 309.

Ratushny said marchers would also demand a complete overhaul of the police narcotics division, as well as permitting the use of cannabis in treating illnesses.

Freedom Marches were held in Kyiv and Ukrainian cities from 2005 through 2013. Ukraine's government adopted a strategy of state policy involving narcotics through 2020 on August 28, 2013.