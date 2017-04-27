Kyiv says PACE president must adhere to rule of law, organization's principles

The Ukrainian side should fight to ensure that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is headed by a person who would uphold the principles, norms and values of the organization, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa said.

"We need to struggle to ensure that the organization [PACE] is headed by people who really represent this organization, cherish the issues of the rule of law and human rights and who really defend the principles of the organization," she said on Espresso.TV on Wednesday.

Betsa also said that current PACE President, Pedro Agramunt, did not uphold the principles, norms and values of the organization.

According to her, this concerns not only the scandalous visit to Syria, but also Agramunt's initiative on the return of the Russian delegation to the PACE.

"What our delegation has done and is doing now within the framework of the PACE is very important, because we do not need the head of any organization that Russia uses to discredit this body in order to promote its political interests within the PACE," she said.