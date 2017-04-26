Facts

12:53 26.04.2017

EU envoys confirm decision on visa-free regime for Ukraine, next step is EU Council approval – Poroshenko

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the European Union (COREPER) at a meeting on Wednesday, April 26, backed the decision on the liberalization of the visa regime with Ukraine, now this decision needs to be approved by the EU Council, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A very important decision has just been made. I am delighted to tell you that COREPER, the EU Council at the ambassadorial level, has just made a historic decision on granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine. The door of Europe is open for Ukraine," the Ukrainian president said in Chornobyl on Wednesday.

According to him, the only step left is the decision of the EU Council at the ministerial level and the process of obtaining visa-free regime by Ukraine will be completed.

IMPORTANT

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours

Bill on Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court should be passed by mid-June – EU delegation

OSCE mission resumes patrolling of Donbas

Poroshenko, Lukashenko to take part in events marking anniversary of Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

LATEST

No losses among Ukrainian servicemen, 21 attacks on ATO positions

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on 'Rating of Governors' Activity for the First Quarter of 2016'

EUAM proposes to create witnesses protection department in Ukraine

Progress made in probe of Russian Duma ex-deputy Voronenkov's assassination

International Investment Bank shareholders approve 25% rise of charter capital

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING