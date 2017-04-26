EU envoys confirm decision on visa-free regime for Ukraine, next step is EU Council approval – Poroshenko

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Member States of the European Union (COREPER) at a meeting on Wednesday, April 26, backed the decision on the liberalization of the visa regime with Ukraine, now this decision needs to be approved by the EU Council, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"A very important decision has just been made. I am delighted to tell you that COREPER, the EU Council at the ambassadorial level, has just made a historic decision on granting a visa-free regime to Ukraine. The door of Europe is open for Ukraine," the Ukrainian president said in Chornobyl on Wednesday.

According to him, the only step left is the decision of the EU Council at the ministerial level and the process of obtaining visa-free regime by Ukraine will be completed.