No losses among Ukrainian servicemen, 21 attacks on ATO positions

No casualties have been recorded among the servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone in Donbas over the past day, but the militants carried out 21 shelling attacks on Ukrainian army's positions, the Defense Ministry's spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

"There have been no losses among Ukrainian servicemen during the past 24 hours, although 21 shootings have been recorded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.