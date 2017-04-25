Facts

10:50 25.04.2017

Poroshenko changes personnel of Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree, which changed the composition of the Commission for the Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree dated April 24 was published on the presidential website.

The president included into the commission the following persons: Deputy Energy and Coal Industry Minister Natalia Boiko, Deputy Finance Minister of Ukraine, National Coordinator for Ukraine-NATO cooperation in the field of resource (financial) support Andriy Hradili, Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine on European Integration issues Anastasia Deyeva, Acting Chairman of the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine Borys Stoliarchuk and Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Heorhiy Tuka.

In addition, Poroshenko approved Deputy Head of the Commission for the Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Vadym Prystaiko - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the National Coordinator for Ukraine's cooperation with NATO in foreign policy.

At the same time, the following members such as M. Akopyan, I. Dydenko, T. Kylochytska and S. Marchenko were removed from the commission.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Minsk implementation, possible deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Sanctions against Russia not policy in themselves, they are a tool to resolve Ukrainian conflict - Mogherini

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on 'Annual Business Climate Assessment 2016'

Ukrainian Defense Ministry says militants are to blame for OSCE SMM employee's death

Ukrainian sappers receive NATO certificates from Canadian instructors

SBU sees OSCE vehicle blast in Luhansk region as terror attack

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'FinStream Project a Real Opportunity for SME to Get Financing from Company with 17-year Experience'

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog352.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING