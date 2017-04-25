Poroshenko changes personnel of Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed a decree, which changed the composition of the Commission for the Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

The corresponding decree dated April 24 was published on the presidential website.

The president included into the commission the following persons: Deputy Energy and Coal Industry Minister Natalia Boiko, Deputy Finance Minister of Ukraine, National Coordinator for Ukraine-NATO cooperation in the field of resource (financial) support Andriy Hradili, Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine on European Integration issues Anastasia Deyeva, Acting Chairman of the State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine Borys Stoliarchuk and Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Heorhiy Tuka.

In addition, Poroshenko approved Deputy Head of the Commission for the Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Vadym Prystaiko - First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the National Coordinator for Ukraine's cooperation with NATO in foreign policy.

At the same time, the following members such as M. Akopyan, I. Dydenko, T. Kylochytska and S. Marchenko were removed from the commission.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.