Facts

17:28 24.04.2017

Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine's Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said the death of a OSCE observer and wounds suffered by two other OSCE observers are the fault of Russia's military and political leaders.

"The explosion was a planned terrorist act directed at the OSCE mission in Donbas. Russian political and military leaders are entirely to blame, since they fully control occupied territories of Donbas. No actions taken by the Russian hybrid force take place without the consult of Russian military leaders," the NSDC's press office said.

According to Turchynov, the vehicle with observers was destroyed by a mine placed by militants.

"One of the tasks practiced by the terrorists is halting patrols in the occupied territory and attempts to monitor the transport of Russian weapons and military equipment," Turchynov said. He noted that Russian military in the region where the explosion took place guaranteed the safety of the observers.

As earlier reported, about 10:17 on Sunday in the area of the locality of Pryshyb of Luhansk region beyond government control (ORLO), a car of the OSCE SMM was blown up, presumably on a mine. According to the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination (JCCC), at the indicated time, according to the data of duty shifts, both the Ukrainian side and the illegal armed forces of the ORLO adhered to the cease-fire regime.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said a patrol car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) ran over a landmine in Luhansk region, leaving one SMM employee dead and another one injured. This incident requires a thorough investigation and those responsible for it must be held accountable, he said.

Later the OSCE SMM press service said that an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was killed and two others taken to hospital for a medical examination.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Minsk implementation, possible deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Sanctions against Russia not policy in themselves, they are a tool to resolve Ukrainian conflict - Mogherini

Poroshenko urges investigating incident with OSCE patrol blown up outside Luhansk, punishing those responsible

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Ministry says militants are to blame for OSCE SMM employee's death

Ukrainian sappers receive NATO certificates from Canadian instructors

SBU sees OSCE vehicle blast in Luhansk region as terror attack

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'FinStream Project a Real Opportunity for SME to Get Financing from Company with 17-year Experience'

Tragedy with OSCE car blast in ORLO must be thoroughly investigated – Klimkin

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8717.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING