Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine's Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said the death of a OSCE observer and wounds suffered by two other OSCE observers are the fault of Russia's military and political leaders.

"The explosion was a planned terrorist act directed at the OSCE mission in Donbas. Russian political and military leaders are entirely to blame, since they fully control occupied territories of Donbas. No actions taken by the Russian hybrid force take place without the consult of Russian military leaders," the NSDC's press office said.

According to Turchynov, the vehicle with observers was destroyed by a mine placed by militants.

"One of the tasks practiced by the terrorists is halting patrols in the occupied territory and attempts to monitor the transport of Russian weapons and military equipment," Turchynov said. He noted that Russian military in the region where the explosion took place guaranteed the safety of the observers.

As earlier reported, about 10:17 on Sunday in the area of the locality of Pryshyb of Luhansk region beyond government control (ORLO), a car of the OSCE SMM was blown up, presumably on a mine. According to the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination (JCCC), at the indicated time, according to the data of duty shifts, both the Ukrainian side and the illegal armed forces of the ORLO adhered to the cease-fire regime.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said a patrol car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) ran over a landmine in Luhansk region, leaving one SMM employee dead and another one injured. This incident requires a thorough investigation and those responsible for it must be held accountable, he said.

Later the OSCE SMM press service said that an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was killed and two others taken to hospital for a medical examination.