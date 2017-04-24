Ukrainian Defense Ministry says militants are to blame for OSCE SMM employee's death

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has said all liability the explosion of an OSCE Special Monitoring Mission vehicle in an area of Luhansk region uncontrolled by Kyiv lies with the militants.

"All liability for this tragedy lies with militants, as this area has been fully controlled by 'LPR' gangs since summer 2014. Clause 6 of the Memorandum dated September 20, 2014, proscribes demining of frontline territories, so this tragic incident is another reminder of the enemy's failure to comply with the Minsk agreements," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzianyk said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Kyiv is calling for a thorough investigation into the OSCE SMM vehicle's explosion, which killed one mission member and inflicted injuries on two more.

According to the OSCE, a vehicle of the OSCE SMM was blown up by a landmine on its way back from a patrol mission two kilometers from the contact line in the Slovianoserbsk district of Luhansk region on the morning of April 23. A U.S. paramedic working with the OSCE was killed in the explosion, and two OSCE monitors suffered injuries.