Ukrainian sappers receive NATO certificates from Canadian instructors

At the Mine Clearance Center of the Main Directorate of Combat Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kamyanets-Podilsky of the Khmelnytsky region, another turnout of Ukrainian field engineers has been held, who were trained according to NATO standards, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported.

"The next turnout of Ukrainian field engineers was held at the Mine Clearance Center of the Main Directorate of Combat Support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kamyanets-Podilsky of the Khmelnytsky region, who, under the guidance of Canadian instructors, completed a training course of an operator's assistant for neutralizing improvised explosive devices," the ministry said on Saturday.

The deputy head of the Center for Moral and Psychological Support, Lieutenant Colonel Bohdan Berkuta congratulated Ukrainian servicemen, noting the high professionalism of Canadian instructors and the importance of their mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"During the training, exchanging combat experience with Canadian counterparts, the demining center sappers minimize the risk of emergency situations when performing combat missions," he said.

Also, the high level of motivation of Ukrainian sappers was noted by the deputy commander of the group of instructors of the Armed Forces of Canada in Ukraine, Lieutenant Matthew Murphy. In addition, he thanked the command of the Center for all-round support and hospitality.

During just two years of the training mission at the Mine Clearance Center of the Main Directorate of the Combat Support of the Armed Forces in Kamenets-Podilsky, 217 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained in the detection and destruction of improvised explosive devices according to NATO standards.