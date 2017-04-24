OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Chief Monitor to visit site of Sunday's deadly blast

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Chief Monitor Ertugrul Apakan will visit the area of Pryshyb locality of the Luhansk region (controlled by the ORLO), where the car of OSCE observers was blown up on Sunday, killing one OSCE monitor and wounding two others.

"I am today travelling to the area to extend my support to the monitors and understand the situation better, Apakan's statement says posted by the mission's press service on Monday.

He reiterated his call for sustainable cease-fire, withdrawal of weapons, full demining and real commitment to peace, and also asked those responsible for placing mines to be held accountable.

"In spite of this tragedy, we remain committed to fulfilling our mandate and contributing to bring peace to the people of Ukraine," Apakan said.