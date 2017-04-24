One OSCE SMM employee killed, 2 others hospitalized after mission patrol car hits landline outside Luhansk - organization's press service

An employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) has been killed and two others have been taken to hospital for a medical examination after an OSCE SMM patrol car blew up when it hit a landmine in the vicinity of the Prybysh populated locality in a part of the Luhansk region outside Ukraine's control.

"The #OSCE SMM can confirm that a patrol consisting of 6 patrol members and 2 armored vehicles has been involved in a serious incident [...] The patrol was driving in the vicinity of the settlement of Pryshyb, an area not controlled by the Government in #Luhansk region [...] As a result of this incident, one patrol member has died and two members have been taken to hospital for further examination [...]," the OSCE SMM press service reported on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

A U.S. citizen, an employee of the mission, was killed and several monitors from Germany were injured and taken to hospital, when the OSCE patrol car blew up in the vicinity of the Prybysh populated locality, a source with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) law enforcement agencies told Interfax earlier.