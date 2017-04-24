Facts

10:18 24.04.2017

One OSCE SMM employee killed, 2 others hospitalized after mission patrol car hits landline outside Luhansk - organization's press service

An employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) has been killed and two others have been taken to hospital for a medical examination after an OSCE SMM patrol car blew up when it hit a landmine in the vicinity of the Prybysh populated locality in a part of the Luhansk region outside Ukraine's control.

"The #OSCE SMM can confirm that a patrol consisting of 6 patrol members and 2 armored vehicles has been involved in a serious incident [...] The patrol was driving in the vicinity of the settlement of Pryshyb, an area not controlled by the Government in #Luhansk region [...] As a result of this incident, one patrol member has died and two members have been taken to hospital for further examination [...]," the OSCE SMM press service reported on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

A U.S. citizen, an employee of the mission, was killed and several monitors from Germany were injured and taken to hospital, when the OSCE patrol car blew up in the vicinity of the Prybysh populated locality, a source with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) law enforcement agencies told Interfax earlier.

IMPORTANT

Sanctions against Russia not policy in themselves, they are a tool to resolve Ukrainian conflict - Mogherini

Poroshenko urges investigating incident with OSCE patrol blown up outside Luhansk, punishing those responsible

Those responsible for blowing up OSCE SMM patrol outside Luhansk must be held accountable - Kurz

SBU: key suspect in UAH 787 mln embezzlement case under eye of Kurchenko detained

Deputy director of Odesa Oil Refinery detained in Kyiv region

LATEST

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Chief Monitor to visit site of Sunday's deadly blast

U.S. calls on Moscow to reign in Donbas militants in war-torn eastern Ukraine after deadly blast

Court approves house arrest for two judges from Dnipro detained by taking bribes - NABU

Court decides not to arrest ex-MP Martynenko, releases him on bail

Kyiv preparing visits of Ukrainian president, prime minister, speaker to Georgia

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
каталог мужских курток на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING