Facts

17:11 22.04.2017

Court approves house arrest for two judges from Dnipro detained by taking bribes - NABU

Kyiv's Solimiansky district court has approved house arrest for two judges from Dnipro caught taking bribes.

"Deputy Head of the district court of Dnipro was awarded with 24-hour house arrest and her partner in crime – the judge of the same court – house arrest from 22:00 until 06:00," the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported on Friday.

NABU detectives and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) asked for tougher punishment – imprisonment with a bail option. However, the court did not approve this petition.

Earlier on April 19, 2017, NABU detectives jointly with SAPO prosecutors and officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) caught the above-mentioned persons red-handed. According to the investigators, the deputy head of the court in collusion with another judge of the same court demanded $30,000 from persons accused in a crime for not sentencing them to jail. The money was handed in several tranches.

