Deputy director of Odesa Oil Refinery detained in Kyiv region

One of deputy directors general of public joint-stock company Odesa Oil Refinery who was responsible for organization of the unlawful removal of fuel via the oil refinery has been detained in Boryspil, Kyiv region, Spokesperson of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Larysa Sarhan has reported.

She said that one of the top managers of Odesa Oil Refinery was detained on Friday under a ruling of Prymorsky district court of Odesa by officers of Prosecutor General's Office in Odesa region jointly with the officers of the National Police and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) department in Odesa region.

"According to investigators, the unlawful removal of over 700,000 tonnes of light fuel in the form of re-exports via Laguna-Reni LLC was organized by this citizen. The fuel was in fact sold to shell companies in Ukraine under control of a criminal group without paying obligatory customs duties and taxes. Over UAH 2.1 billion was not paid to the national budget of Ukraine," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The detained person is suspected of committing a crime in violation of Part 1 of Article 255 (participation in a criminal group), Part 4 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 212 (tax evasion respect of an especially gross amount committed by a criminal group) and Article 366 (official forgery).

The pretrial investigation is underway.