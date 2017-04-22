Court decides not to arrest ex-MP Martynenko, releases him on bail

Judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court Oleksandr Bobrovnyk has released former MP Mykola Martynenko on bail guaranteed by several lawmakers.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the judge decided not to arrest Martynenko with a UAH 300 million bail as the prosecutors had asked.

"Personal guarantee is applied to suspect Martynenko," the judge said.

Personal guarantors are several Ukrainian parliamentary members, including Heorhiy Lohvynsky, Mykola Kniazhytsky, Pavlo Pinzenyk, Andriy Teteruk, Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Andriy Mahera.

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosector Roman Symkiv said that the prosecutors will file a counterclaim. "Now we will execute the court ruling – it contains some liabilities, but we will present our position in the counterclaim," he said.