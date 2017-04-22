Facts

15:10 22.04.2017

Court decides not to arrest ex-MP Martynenko, releases him on bail

Judge of Kyiv's Solomiansky district court Oleksandr Bobrovnyk has released former MP Mykola Martynenko on bail guaranteed by several lawmakers.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the judge decided not to arrest Martynenko with a UAH 300 million bail as the prosecutors had asked.

"Personal guarantee is applied to suspect Martynenko," the judge said.

Personal guarantors are several Ukrainian parliamentary members, including Heorhiy Lohvynsky, Mykola Kniazhytsky, Pavlo Pinzenyk, Andriy Teteruk, Youth and Sports Minister Ihor Zhdanov and Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Andriy Mahera.

Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) prosector Roman Symkiv said that the prosecutors will file a counterclaim. "Now we will execute the court ruling – it contains some liabilities, but we will present our position in the counterclaim," he said.

IMPORTANT

SBU: key suspect in UAH 787 mln embezzlement case under eye of Kurchenko detained

Deputy director of Odesa Oil Refinery detained in Kyiv region

MP Martynenko: I won't apply for political asylum in other countries

Talks on future of Ukraine must be held with involvement of Ukraine – deputy FM

PGO asks interior minister to initiate expatriation procedure for MP Artemenko

LATEST

Kyiv preparing visits of Ukrainian president, prime minister, speaker to Georgia

Final hearings of Ukraine versus Russia case in Intl Court of Justice could be held summer 2018 – Deputy FM

Representative of U.S. Department of State to visit Germany, Estonia, Ukraine

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed, 8 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours – ATO HQ

Justice ministry preparing for introduction of blockchain technology into public register, SETAM management

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить обувь на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING