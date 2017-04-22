Facts

13:38 22.04.2017

Kyiv preparing visits of Ukrainian president, prime minister, speaker to Georgia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin staying on the official visit to Georgia held meetings with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Chair of the Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"The bilateral agenda includes preparation of visits of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy to Georgia," the press service said.

During the talks between Klimkin and representatives of Georgian authorities the readiness to develop friendly and strategically important Georgian-Ukrainian relations not only at the bilateral level, but also in the international arena, was confirmed.

The important aspect of the negotiations was condemnation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and Georgia.

Interfax-Ukraine
