MP Martynenko: I won't apply for political asylum in other countries

Former MP Mykola Martynenko has said that he is not planning to leave Ukraine and apply for political asylum in other countries.

"I won't apply for political asylum," he said at a court hearing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said that he has no relation to Austria's STEUERMANN.

He said that he believes that the petition of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to arrest him with a UAH 300 million bail is inadequate.