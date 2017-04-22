Facts

13:35 22.04.2017

MP Martynenko: I won't apply for political asylum in other countries

Former MP Mykola Martynenko has said that he is not planning to leave Ukraine and apply for political asylum in other countries.

"I won't apply for political asylum," he said at a court hearing in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said that he has no relation to Austria's STEUERMANN.

He said that he believes that the petition of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) to arrest him with a UAH 300 million bail is inadequate.

IMPORTANT

Talks on future of Ukraine must be held with involvement of Ukraine – deputy FM

PGO asks interior minister to initiate expatriation procedure for MP Artemenko

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed, 8 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours – ATO HQ

Suspect in Odesa Port-Side Plant case Pereloma detained in ex-MP Martynenko case

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed near Avdiyivka - headquarters

LATEST

Kyiv preparing visits of Ukrainian president, prime minister, speaker to Georgia

Final hearings of Ukraine versus Russia case in Intl Court of Justice could be held summer 2018 – Deputy FM

Representative of U.S. Department of State to visit Germany, Estonia, Ukraine

Justice ministry preparing for introduction of blockchain technology into public register, SETAM management

Military equipment at parades in 'LPR' to violate Minsk accords – OSCE SMM

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog9733.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING