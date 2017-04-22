Facts

12:53 22.04.2017

Final hearings of Ukraine versus Russia case in Intl Court of Justice could be held summer 2018 – Deputy FM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said that the final hearings of Ukraine's lawsuit to punish Russia for involvement in terrorism and racial discrimination by United Nations' International Court of Justice could be held in summer 2018.

"This is next year. I think that our memorandum would be ready in six or eight months. Then the hearing will be next year, maybe in summer," she said Channel 5 TV on Friday.

The diplomat also said that Russia could ask for interim provisional measures, not waiting for the Ukrainian memorandum.

She also said that on May 12, the hearing of the court that would approve the schedule of the hearings would be held.

