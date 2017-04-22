Facts

12:49 22.04.2017

Representative of U.S. Department of State to visit Germany, Estonia, Ukraine

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Ambassador Tina Kaidanow will travel to Germany, Estonia, and Ukraine April 23-29 for discussions on a variety of international security issues, the U.S. Department of State has reported.

"In Estonia and Ukraine, Ambassador Kaidanow will meet with civilian and defense officials to discuss a wide range of political-military issues, including regional strategic priorities, security assistance, military-to-military cooperation, and related issues," the U.S. Department of State said on Friday.

According to the press release, Ambassador Kaidanow will consult with U.S. government officials from the U.S. European Command in Germany and other senior U.S. representatives in the region regarding ongoing U.S. efforts to strengthen NATO Allies through security cooperation and defense trade. She will also discuss security assistance programs overseen by the Department of State that strengthen the capabilities of partner nations in Europe contributing to coalition operations to defeat ISIS and promote security in Afghanistan.

