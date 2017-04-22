Talks on future of Ukraine must be held with involvement of Ukraine – deputy FM

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said that any negotiations with participation of representatives of the United States and Russia on the future of Ukraine must be held with the involvement of Ukraine.

"Many things will depend on the person who will be selected as communicator not only with Russia, but with Europe by Trump's administration, as there is no such a person now. Of course, many things will depend on what the way of communications would be selected. I cannot say that I have always been a fan of the Nuland-Surkov format. I think that any talk on the future of Ukraine must be held with the involvement of Ukraine," Zerkal said on Channel 5 TV on Friday.

The diplomat said that Ukraine must be more active in presenting its interests.

"We must tell about our problems more loudly," she said.

BuzzFeed News reported referring to two European officials that the Trump administration is expected to appoint a new special envoy to communicate directly with Vladislav Surkov, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin once known as the Kremlin’s "grey cardinal." The job of the new envoy, who has not yet been named, would be to negotiate over the fate of war-torn Ukraine.