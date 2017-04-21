Facts

15:12 21.04.2017

Military equipment at parades in 'LPR' to violate Minsk accords – OSCE SMM

The Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the OSCE in Ukraine considers the presence of military equipment on May 9 parades in the areas of Luhansk region beyond Kyiv control to be a violation of the Minsk accords.

"I should confirm that the so-called 'LPR' informed us that they plan to violate the Minsk agreements.As we have already shown in our reports, the presence of such weapons is a violation of the Minsk agreements and this armament should not be there in accordance with the agreements signed by the 'LPR/DPR'," SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said in Kyiv on Friday responding to a question about the presence of military equipment at the May 9 parades in the 'LPR'.

IMPORTANT

Suspect in Odesa Port-Side Plant case Pereloma detained in ex-MP Martynenko case

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed near Avdiyivka - headquarters

NABU detectives detain ex-MP Mykola Martynenko

Higher Administrative Court dismisses ex-prosecutor general Shokin's lawsuit against Poroshenko, Rada

Ex-officers of Kharkiv riot police charged with crimes against Maidan protesters and journalists continue to serve in police

LATEST

Justice ministry preparing for introduction of blockchain technology into public register, SETAM management

Martynenko notified of suspicion, to be chosen preventive measure on Friday – NABU

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'MythBusters Host Jamie Hyneman to Choose Best Engineering Project'

Russian hybrid fighters attempting to rout Ukrainian army troops from Shyrokyne – ATO HQ

Moldovan businessman Platon sentenced to 18 years in jail for laundering over $20 bln from Russia

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
цены на товары для кошек на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING