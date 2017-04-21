Military equipment at parades in 'LPR' to violate Minsk accords – OSCE SMM

The Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) of the OSCE in Ukraine considers the presence of military equipment on May 9 parades in the areas of Luhansk region beyond Kyiv control to be a violation of the Minsk accords.

"I should confirm that the so-called 'LPR' informed us that they plan to violate the Minsk agreements.As we have already shown in our reports, the presence of such weapons is a violation of the Minsk agreements and this armament should not be there in accordance with the agreements signed by the 'LPR/DPR'," SMM Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug said in Kyiv on Friday responding to a question about the presence of military equipment at the May 9 parades in the 'LPR'.