Martynenko notified of suspicion, to be chosen preventive measure on Friday – NABU

Investigators of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have handed a notice about suspicion to the former lawmaker from the People's Front faction, Mykola Martynenko, head of the public relations and media department of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Oksana Mytnytska said at a briefing.

"In fact, [Mykola Martynenko] has been notified about the suspicion. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being currently settled, the relevant motion will be submitted to the court this morning," Mytnytska said.

She noted that Martynenko, like all the suspects, will be held in the pre-trial detention center before the preventive measure is chosen for him.

She didn't specify in which particular detention center the former MP will be held, referring to the secret of the investigation.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson noted that the preventive measure of for Martynenko will be chosen by Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv.

As reported, Martynenko was taken to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for procedural and investigative actions.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) of Ukraine suspects the former MP of the People's Front faction of embezzlement of $17.28 million in funds from the State Enterprise Eastern (Skhidny) Mining and Processing Combine, SAP chief Nazar Kholodnytsky reported.

The People's Front party said that Martynenko's detention is a sign of selective justice and politically motivated actions of anti-corruption agencies.

Martynenko himself said that the charges against him were concocted at the direction from NABU Director Artem Sytnyk.