Paris to continue working in 'Normandy format' following presidential election in France – French Ambassador to Ukraine

Ambassador of France to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont noted little progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbas in the political arena, but is convinced that Paris will continue to participate in the work of the 'Normandy format' after the presidential election.

"France, as a state, is of course ready, to continue supporting Ukraine in overcoming this crisis. Now we see that the situation has little progress in a political sense, and Donbas continue to suffer losses [...] Therefore, we intend to continue working and find the way out," she told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

The diplomat also noted a high probability of continued participation of Paris in the 'Normandy format' negotiations following the presidential election in France.

"Naturally, I can not speak for the future government of France, but most likely they will continue [working in the 'Normandy format']," Dumont said.