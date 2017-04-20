Facts

12:47 20.04.2017

Paris to continue working in 'Normandy format' following presidential election in France – French Ambassador to Ukraine

Ambassador of France to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont noted little progress in the settlement of the conflict in Donbas in the political arena, but is convinced that Paris will continue to participate in the work of the 'Normandy format' after the presidential election.

"France, as a state, is of course ready, to continue supporting Ukraine in overcoming this crisis. Now we see that the situation has little progress in a political sense, and Donbas continue to suffer losses [...] Therefore, we intend to continue working and find the way out," she told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

The diplomat also noted a high probability of continued participation of Paris in the 'Normandy format' negotiations following the presidential election in France.

"Naturally, I can not speak for the future government of France, but most likely they will continue [working in the 'Normandy format']," Dumont said.

IMPORTANT

Russia continues to fly to arms increasing army personnel - Turchynov

Hague Court rules Russia should observe Crimean Tatars' rights, lift ban on their Mejlis

Hague court expects Russia, Ukraine will abide by Minsk agreements

UN court agrees to measures to protect rights of Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea, but not in format requested by Ukraine

We want justice for Ukrainians held by Russia - U.S. embassy

LATEST

New law on national security to determine Ukraine's Armed Forces general policy – Turchynov

Moscow must comply with UN court orders - French Ambassador to Ukraine

ATO staff reports 18 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Kyiv urges intl society to react to each fact of violation of decision of Intl Court of Justice by Russia

Russia's actions aimed at escalation in Donbas is violation of UN Court decision – Klimkin

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING