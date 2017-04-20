New law on national security to determine Ukraine's Armed Forces general policy – Turchynov

The new law on national security of Ukraine, elaborated with the participation of international partners, will determine the main strategic objectives of development of the Armed Forces of the country, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"Ukraine requires robust Armed Forces, which are able to defend their homeland. The main directions of the development of the army are already defined in the National Security Strategy, the Military Doctrine, and the Strategic Defense Bulletin. These ideas will also be enshrined in the new National Security Law, which was elaborated in close cooperation with our foreign partners," Turchynov said at the opening ceremony of the Kyiv-Mohyla business school titled "Strategic Leadership: Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine "on Thursday.

He also noted that it is equally important to develop the capabilities of intelligence and law enforcement agencies. "The events of 2014 demonstrated that the weakness of these bodies is the guarantee of a loss. If several years ago these services and the army had been strong enough, the issue of restoring our territorial integrity would not have arisen," the NSDC secretary said.

According to Turchynov, "the reserve of partial improvements is almost exhausted, it is high time to resolutely act."