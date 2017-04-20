Russia continues to fly to arms increasing army personnel - Turchynov

Russia continues preparing for a full-scale war, expanding its military might and actively increases its army personnel, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov has said.

"The Kremlin continues preparing for a full-scale war, which poses a threat to the whole of Europe," Turchynov said at the opening ceremony of the Kyiv-Mohyla business school titled "Strategic Leadership: the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine" on Thursday.

According to the NSDC secretary, the Russian Federation is also strengthening its positions in the territories beyond Ukraine's control in the east of Ukraine. Today there are up to 30,000 militants in Donbas, their number is planned to be increased to 50,000.