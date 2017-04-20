Moscow must comply with UN court orders - French Ambassador to Ukraine

Ambassador of France to Ukraine Isabelle Dumont believes that Russia is obliged to comply with the orders of the International Court of Justice on interim measures if it wants to remain a heavy hitter in the international arena.

"Russia should abide by UN court orders, if it wants to be seen as a heavy hitter in the international arena. All countries should monitor what the International Court of justice decides. I would say that Russia has no choice," she told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

The ambassador noted that France is closely monitoring the situation with the Crimean Tatar and Ukrainian population in Crimea occupied by Russia.

"We continue to closely monitor what is happening in Crimea to the maximum possible degree, because it's not easy for us to know what is going on there [...] It's necessary to ensure freedom not only for Tatars, but for all who live in Crimea," the diplomat said.