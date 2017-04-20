ATO staff reports 18 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, militants have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) 18 times, as a result of which one soldier has been injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"Over the past day, one Ukrainian soldier has been injured," a message says posted on the Facebook page of the ATO staff on Thursday.

Ukrainian troops came under attack of 82mm mortars near Krasnohorivka in the Mariupol sector, the staff said. Ukrainian marines were attacked by infantry combat vehicles, anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machineguns near Vodiane, and automatic grenade launchers were fired near Pavlopil. An infantry combat vehicle was engaged in the attack on Ukrainian troops in Shyrokyne. Small arms were fired on strongholds near Lybidynske, Talakivka and Hnutove, the staff said.

In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian troops were attacked by various types of grenade launchers and heavy machineguns near Kamyanka and Avdiyivka, while grenade launchers and small arms were fired in Luhanske and Verkhniotoretske, it said.

Heavy machineguns were fired in Krymske in the Luhansk sector, the staff said.