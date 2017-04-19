Facts

15:35 19.04.2017

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry says no additional documents required after introduction of visa-free travel with EU

The package of documents that need to be presented on the border with the EU will not change after the introduction of a visa-free regime, First Deputy Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"Regarding the necessary documents, there are fables about the fact that earlier you could get a visa and be sure you will cross the border, now you will need to carry a heap of documents that border guards will ask for at the entrance," the first deputy minister said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"No one will ask about any additional documents, except those the border guard could ask a person with a visa in his passport," Prystaiko said.

The first deputy minister said that citizens of Ukraine should be tolerant at the border crossing and allow adopting the border control system, both Ukrainian and European ones, to a large influx of tourists.

Meanwhile, he recalled that a mandatory condition for visa-free border crossing is a biometric passport, and Ukrainians will be able to stay in the Schengen area for no more than 90 days within 180 days.

"Let's be organized and civilized. If you want to stay more than 90 days, please get a visa. If you want to work or study - go to the embassy and get a special visa," Prystaiko explained.

Interfax-Ukraine
