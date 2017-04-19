Ukrainian army takes 8th place in Europe for military training – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that the Ukrainian army has significantly increased its combat effectiveness and already occupies the eighth place among the armies of Europe.

"We annually spend 5% of GDP on security and defense - more than some members of NATO. The Ukrainian army currently occupies the eighth place in Europe," he said at the Chatham House in London on Wednesday.

According to the president, this is the only army that not only faces Russian aggression, but is also capable to effectively restrain it. "It can make you feel safe. This prevents aggression from your houses. Isn't that what western viewers should understand first? I think they should," Poroshenko said.

He said the West should understand that "the Kremlin is obsessed with its imperial past." "Russia's aspiration for hegemony will not stop in Ukraine. Yesterday it was Moldova and its Transdniester region, Georgia, Abkhazia and Ossetia. Today it's Syria and Ukraine. Who will be the next?" Poroshenko said.