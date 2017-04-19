Facts

12:38 19.04.2017

Dutch Senate may hold debates on ratification of Ukraine-EU Agreement in late May

The upper house of the parliament of the Netherlands (Senate) proposes to hold debates on the issue of ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the European Union on May 23.

According to the Senate website, the committees for foreign affairs, defense, development and European relations propose to Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders to take part in the plenary debate that may be held on May 23.

It says that if this date isn't suitable for the minister, the debate will be postponed to June 6.

As reported, the lower chamber of the Dutch Parliament - the House of Representatives - on February 23 officially confirmed the ratification of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine. The ratification was backed by 89 out of 150 members of the House of Representatives, while 55 voted against it.

To complete the procedure, the agreement should pass the Dutch Senate, after which ratification documents should be submitted to the King of the Netherlands for signing. Then they should be sent to Brussels.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

